The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate posting and redeployment of 10 Commissioners of Police.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, on Thursday.

According to Mba, CP Undie Adie will be heading to Osun State from Ondo State, where he just led an operation that led to the rescue of a Naval Officer, who was kidnapped over the weekend.

Adie will be taking over from CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, who is returning to Edo State, where he had before now had a tour of duty.

CP Lawal Jimeta Tank has been moved to Bauchi State, while Ebonyi State Command is now to be headed by CP Philip Sule Maku.

Gombe State now has CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu, while CP Bolaji Amidu Salami is the new head of the Ondo State Police Command.

Oyo State is now to be headed by CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, with the incumbent, CP Shina Tairu Olukolu, heading to the Anti-Fraud Unit of the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex in Lagos.

The Eastern Port Command now has CP Evelyn T. Peterside as head, while the Explosive Ordinance Department is to be headed by CP Okon Etim Ene, with the Airport Command to be overseen by CP Bello Maikwashi.

Mba said Adamu charged the newly posted officers to ensure they consolidate and advance the gains of their predecessors, particularly in the implementation of community-policing, crime prevention, public security, public safety and general crime fighting.

Adamu also enjoined Nigerians in the affected states to cooperate with the Commissioners of Police to enable them succeed in their new areas of responsibilities.