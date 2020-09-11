The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, to supervise the general security arrangement for the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

Oyebade will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Karma Hosea Hassan, who is in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja and eight Commissioners of Police.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mba said Oyebade with the assistance of the AIG “will superintend over the entire security architecture and ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws in the State”.

He said the Senior Police Officers similarly involved in the election monitoring and evaluation include: CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Habu Sani and CP Buba Sanusi.

He said CP Akeera M. Yonous will coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force and other special strike forces.

Mba said the other four CPs will supervise security arrangement in the three Senatorial Districts of the State.

They are: CP Omololu Bishi and CP Abutu Yaro for Edo North Senatorial District; CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu for Edo Central Senatorial District; and CP Olokade T. Olawale for Edo South Senatorial District.

Adamu barred security aides attached to VIPs and political appointees from accompanying their principals on the Election Day.

He said “anyone who flouts this order will be severely reprimanded”.

The IGP also charged officers and men on election duties in the State to ensure they work in line with standard best practices and adhere strictly with the approved Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for the election.

He called on members of the public, particularly politicians, gubernatorial candidates and other relevant stakeholders in the State, to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the “patriotic task of guaranteeing a hitch-free gubernatorial poll”.