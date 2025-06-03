Breaking: ICAN inaugurates Haruna Yahaya as 61st president

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has sworn in Haruna Yahaya as its 61st president.

Yahaya was sworn in at the investiture ceremony held at the ICAN head office in Lagos on Tuesday.

He succeeded Davidson Alaribe, who was the 60th president of the Institute.

In his valedictory speech, Alaribe revealed that during his time in office, ICAN expanded its footprint across Nigeria as it opened 26 District Societies and 24 of these were inaugurated.

Present at the event were the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Accountant-General of the state, Dr. Abiodun Muritala, the Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Aminu Usman, the Attorney General of Jigawa State, Abdulqadir Fanini, the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Dr Rabiu Olowo, the President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, Zuwaira Kishimi, the President of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Professor Pius Olanrewaju and others.

Post Views: 6