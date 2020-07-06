The Department of State Services has denied reports that it arrested Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The spokesman of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, stated this in a statement on Monday.

Afunanya said the refutal followed media reports of such action by the Service early on Monday.

Magu was alleged to have been whisked away from the EFCC headquarters in Abuja by operatives of the DSS.

Afunnanya said: “The DSS wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest.”