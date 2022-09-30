Breaking: Ibrahim Gusau beats two others to emerge new NFF President

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has been elected as the new President of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Alhaji Gusau was elected Friday at the NFF’s 78th Elective Congress holding in Benin, the Edo State capital.

He polled 21 votes to defeat his closet challenger and former 1st Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi, who recorded 12 votes.

Former League Management Committee Chairman, Shehu Dikko, polled six votes.

While Gusau did not poll the needed 22 votes to automatically win in the first ballot, other contenders opted out of the possible rerun.

Gusau succeeded the immediate past NFF boss, Amaju Pinnick.