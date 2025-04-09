Breaking: Ibas appoints administrators for 23 Rivers LGAs + Full List

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has approved the appointment of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of the state and reconstitution of suspended boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals.

The appointments, which took effect from April 7, 2025, were contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika.

The Eagle Online recalled that a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, had barred Ibas from making such appointments.

Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed issued an interim injunction in Suit Number: FHC/PH/CS/46/2025, filed by PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, led by Courage Msirimovu.

The order restrained the Sole Administrator and his agents from appointing sole administrators, under any designation, to oversee the LGAs.

Also Read:

The court granted the motion ex parte filed on March 28, and fixed April 14 for a substantive hearing.

Despite the court order, the statement by Worika said, ““His Excellency, The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, has approved the appointments of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

“He has also approved the reconstitution of some boards of agencies, commissions, and parastatals, earlier suspended.

“All appointments take effect from Monday, the 7th of April 2025.”

The administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State include:

1. Mr Okroiyobi Animiete – Abua/Odual LGA

2. Mr Goodluck M. Ihenacho – Ahoada East LGA

3. Mr Promise Jacob – Ahoada West LGA

4. Dr Tamunotonye Peters – Akuku Toru LGA

5. Surveyor Atajit Francis – Andoni LGA

6. Barrister Ibiapuve Charles – Asari Toru LGA

7. Mr Kingsley N. Banigo – Bonny LGA

8. Dr Sokari Ibifuro Francis – Degema LGA

9. Dr Gloria Obo Dibiah – Eleme LGA

10. Barr Franklin P. Ajinwon – Emohua LGA

11. Dr Onyemachi S. Nwankwor – Etche LGA

12. Prof. Gospel G. Kpee – Gokana LGA

13. Mr Isaiah Christian Nobuawu – Ikwerre LGA

14. Dr Barinedum Nwibere – Khana LGA

15. Dr Clifford Ndu Walter – Obio Akpor LGA

16. Dr Chukwuma Aje – Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA

17. Eliel Owubokiri – Ogu/Bolo LGA

18. Mr Thompson Isodiki – Okrika LGA

19. Manager Ikechi Wala – Omuma LGA

20. Mr Fred Apiafi – Opobo /Nkoro LGA

21. Eletuuo Ihianacho – Oyigbo LGA

22. Dr Sam Kalagbor – Port Harcourt LGA

23. Mr Nuka O. S. Gbipah – Tai LGA

The following have also been appointed as Chairman and members of the Rivers State Electoral Commission:

1. Dr Micheal Ekpai Odey – Chairman

2. Mr Lezaasi Lenee Torbira – Member

3. Prof Author Nwafor – Member

4. Prof Godfrey Woke Mbgudiogha – Member

5. Prof Joyce Akaninwor – Member

6. Dr Olive A. Bruce – Member

7. Prof Chidi Halliday – Member

Post Views: 1