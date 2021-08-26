Breaking: Hushpuppi: IGP receives report on super cop Abba Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has received the report of the Nigeria Police Force Special Investigation Panel investigating the alleged indictment of the erstwhile Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Serial fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, had named Kyari in a $1.1 million fraud in the US.

The report was submitted on Thursday by the Chairman of the SIP, Deputy Inspector General of Police Joseph Egbunike, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Egbunike, while presenting the report, appreciated Baba for the confidence reposed on him and the members of the Panel to conduct the probe.

He noted that the Panel commenced investigations immediately it was inaugurated on August 2, 2021 and the report submitted is an outcome of a painstaking, transparent and exhaustive investigative process.

He further revealed that the report presented contained the case file of the probe, evidences and findings as well as testimonies from Kyari and other persons and groups linked to the matter.

The IGP, who commended the Panel for the work done, stated that the essence of the probe was to carry out discrete investigations into the allegation levelled against the Officer to enable the Force leadership be appropriately guided in its decision-making processes.

Baba assured that a careful and expeditious review of the recommendations would be undertaken by the Force Management Team and thereafter forwarded to appropriate quarters for necessary action(s).

He reiterated the commitment of the Force to justice for all.