Breaking: House of Representatives member dies suddenly

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, is dead.

According to available information, the member of the House of Representatives was not ill before he suddenly became unconscious on Sunday night.

Omolafe was said to have been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where he died at about 2am on Monday.

The Rep, popularly known as Expensive, represented Akure South/North Federal Constituency.

Before then, he had served as the Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area.