Hoodlums have broken into the residence of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in Jos, the Plateau State capital, reports on Sunday morning indicated.

The continued looting in the Coal City continued despite the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state by the Governor, Simon Lalong, on Saturday.

The followed the storming of the warehouse where palliatives for the COVID-19 was stored.

The storming of Dogara’s house on Sunday morning was a continuation of the looting that started across the country since Wednesday when hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

The details of the incident were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.