Breaking: Hoodlums attack Sowore at Kanu’s trial, as operatives assault journalists

Hoodlums on Thursday attacked the publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of Revolution Now, Omoyele Sowore, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, venue of the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Sowore was denied access into the court by the security operatives, but as he was still talking to the security men, some boys numbering about 20 arrived, looking unkempt.

According to The Nation, judging by their appearance, it was obvious they were there to foment trouble, but strangely, the security agents kept quiet.

The suspected hoodlums then proceeded to descend on Sowore, slapping and punching him, while to everyone’s surprise the security agents looked on.

The hoodlums after attacking Sowore left without being apprehended by the security agents.

This led to another outrage as people around demanded they must be arrested.

It was reported that even when concerned members of the public chased the hoodlums to apprehend them, the security operatives looked on unperturbed.

They only intervened much later when the situation got rowdy, and held a couple of them.

The response of the security agents caused speculation that the hoodlums were backed by the government.

Sowore was reported to have said before the incident: “A court room is not complete except people are there to witness proceedings. I want to sit right in front of the judge and witness it all.

“They have assured us that Kanu will get justice. He is my friend and I should be here. But the security agencies are still not allowing me in.”

After the situation with the hoodlums, the security operatives got hostile and attacked everyone, including journalists, reportedly hitting some reporters with sticks and pushing others.

They even reportedly threatened to break the cameras of some journalists and other people recording the situation, and forced some people to delete their videos and photos.

They eventually chased everyone away from the vicinity of the courts expect a few journalists who refused to leave.