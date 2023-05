Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has surpassed the 96-hour target and has now achieved a 100-hour record time.

Supporters at the cook-a-thon competition, taking place at the Amore Gardens, Lekki, are at the moment sharing videos of themselves cheering the young chef as well as celebrating her for achieving the milestone.

Hilda was initially scheduled to stop at 4 pm today culminating into her former 96-hour target.

Details later.