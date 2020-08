RelatedPosts No Content Available

An helicopter has crashed into a building in Opebo area of Lagos State.

According to the sketchy information available as at press time, the helicopter crashed into the building shortly after midday on Friday.

The crash was said to have occurred around Salvation Bus Stop.

Emergency responders were arriving at the crash scene as at press time.

Available information as at press time had it that two persons died and one was injured as a result of the crash.