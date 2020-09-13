The Joint Health Workers Union has asked its members to withdraw their services and embark on a nationwide strike starting from midnight on Sunday (today).

The decision, the union said, was reached after its National Executive Council meeting held on Saturday.

The decision to go on strike was contained in a letter on Sunday to the Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige.

Dear Sir,

RE: NOTICE OF 15-DAY ULTIMATUM/OUTCOME OF JOHESU

EXPANDED NEC MEETING

You would recall that at the end of the meeting held in your office on

Thursday, 10″ September 2020, JOHESU demanded that the outcome of the meeting between JOHESU and the Federal Government be reported back to our expanded NEC meeting and give feedback to the Federal government within 48 hours.

In light of the above, the meeting of our expanded NEC was held today, Saturday, 12″ September 2020. And at the end of the meeting, which was held both physically and virtually, it was unanimously agreed that since nothing concrete was achieved at the said meeting with the Federal Government, that the strike notice is still germane and alive.

Therefore, the 15-day ultimatum still subsists and with effect from midnight of Sunday, 13th September 2020, our members shall withdraw their services due to the Federal Government’s inability to meet their demands.

Kindly accept the assurances of our high esteem.

Signed:

Com. Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, President Medical & Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN)

Com. (Dr.) Silas Adamu Secretary-General Medical & Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN)

Com. A. A. Adeniji President, National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM)

Com A. A. Shettima General Secretary National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM)

Com. (Dr) A. B. Akintola President, Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes And Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI)

Com. (Dr.) Ezekiel Popoola General Secretary Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes And Associated Institutions (5SAUTHRIAI)

Com. Martin Egbanubi General Secretary Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHI)

Com. (Dr.) O. Ogbonna President Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAP)

Com. Hassan Makolo National President, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational & Associated Institutions (NASU)

Com. P. A. Adeyemi General Secretary Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational & Associated Institutions (NASU).