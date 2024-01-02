Breaking: Hajj 2024: NAHCON extends registration deadline

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has announced the Federal Government’s approval for an extension to the deadline of 2024 Hajj registration.

NAHCON announced the extension in a press release, signed by Fatima Sanda Usara, its Assistant Director, Public Affairs, on Tuesday.

Usara said the new date is January 31, 2024, saying that the window would provide an additional opportunity for individuals to participate in the year’s pilgrimage.

The Commission indicated that the extension was in response to the heartfelt concerns raised by religious clerics, State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions, State Governors and other stakeholders with respect to earlier closure of December 31, 2023.

Usara’s statement reads in part: “The overwhelming request for extension from various religious communities underscores the significance of ensuring accessibility to a broader spectrum of the faithfuls eager to embark on the spiritual journey of Hajj.

“Consequently, NAHCON is confident that before expiration of the new deadline, with the support of its sister agencies, the Commission would have determined the total cost of 2024 Hajj. The extension therefore provides a window for new registrants to do so and by the end of January, those who need to balance up payment would be able to do so as well.

“NAHCON seizes this chance to remind intending pilgrims and other stakeholders that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has slated 25th February as the end date for signing all contracts, signalling the end of payments into IBAN accounts.

“With this extension, NAHCON has barely a month to finalise payment of all Hajj deposits into its IBAN account for the 2024 Hajj.

“This extension, even though overstretched NAHCON’s preparatory timeline, reflects the Commission’s Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi’s commitment to accommodating the concerns of stakeholders”.

Usara said Malam Arabi expressed gratitude to religious leaders, state boards, and governors for their advocacy on behalf of the pilgrims, describing the collaborative effort as a testament to the shared commitment to facilitating a meaningful and inclusive Hajj experience for all.

Arabi hoped that all Hajj handlers would utilise the opportunity well for the success of 2024 Hajj operations.

NACHON has announced a deposit of N4.5 million as registration fee for the intending pilgrims.