Gunshots have been reportedly fired as rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers allegedly clashed in the Obalende Area of Lagos State on Thursday morning.

The clash which started around 8am, as learnt, led to panic in the area as motorists, passengers and passersby scampered for safety.

One Twitter user @DE_COMMUNICATOR shared a video from the chaos which showed people fleeing the area.

“Avoid Obalende right now. Thugs are heavily armed with guns shooting here and there,” he captioned the video.

Another user @AbassOyeyemi said, “Insecurity in Lagos has skyrocketed. Especially on the Island. Crazy shooting by NURTW guys going on at Obalende. This is just after about four days of shootings at Adeniji Adele. Thank God for life.”

The Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force which responded to the video, said, “DPOs and other policemen are on ground addressing the situation. Thank you for contacting NPF-CRU.”