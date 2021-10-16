Breaking: Gunshots as Aregbesola’s loyalists hold parallel APC Congress

There was tension at the Ogo-Oluwa area via Ladsol where the loyalists of the Minister for Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, are holding the All Progressives Congress State Congress on Saturday.

The loyalists, under a group within the party, named: The Osun Progressives, gathered to endorse the Caretaker Secretary of the party, Hon. Rasaq Salinsile, as chairman.

Operatives of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps shot sporadically into the air to prevent suspected thugs from invading the premises where the Congress was holding.

The incident, which happened around 1pm, caused pandemonium in the areas as party members scampered to safety.

It was gathered that scores of party members were injured during the pandemonium.