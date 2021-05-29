Gunmen on Saturday went berserk by razing Atta Divisional Police Headquarters in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

The thugs equally razed the Atta Magistrate and High Court and vandalized the community’s health centre.

The development had caused serious panic in the area, as the youths of the community nearly lynched The PUNCH correspondent who visited the area on Saturday morning.

His gadgets were seized, damaged and money extorted from him.

The razing of the building took place between 1 and 2am.

Community sources told our correspondent that the invaders shot repeatedly for close to an hour before torching the government facilities in the community.

The crown prince of the community, Remigiius Azike, told our correspondent that the incident took place when the villagers had gone to bed.

A former president-general of the community, John Agbaso, told our correspondent that the community was in pains.

He said that it was just one week ago that the house of the president-general of the community, Chijioke Duruonyeokwu, was set ablaze by unknown people with his wife killed.

Calling on the government to come to their rescue, the community leader said that insecurity was on the increase in the area.

He said, “I was the one who built the police station and the magistrate court and mobilised youths under the auspices of Transformations Ambassadors of Atta Nwambieri to build the high court. I did this so that our people will have access to government facilities. This latest incident is coming a week after they razed the house of our president general and killed his wife. The government should come to our rescue.”

When contacted, the Police Spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, said that he had not been briefed.

