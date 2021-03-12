Suspected kidnappers have struck at the Federal College of Forestry in Kaduna State.

The gunmen, who came in their numbers, reportedly abducted several female students when they struck at about 3am.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, has confirmed the incident.

According to available information, the College, located in Mando area of Kaduna, is close to the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Jalige, however, said he could not confirm the exact number of students abducted.