Gunmen have kidnapped over 300 schoolgirls in Zamfara State.

The abduction took place in the early hours of Friday, according to available report.

The BBC Hausa Service is reporting that the school, Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was attacked by several gunmen in the early hours of Friday.

According to the report, over 300 of the schoolgirls were abducted.

The abduction comes 10 days after students, staff and family members were kidnapped at Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.