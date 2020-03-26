Breaking: Gunmen kidnap Governor’s elder brother

Gunmen on Wednesday night kidnapped Adamu Mohammed, elder brother to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the gunmen, after firing several warning shots, made away with their victim around 7:30pm at Anguwar Jaki Area of Bauchi metropolis.

Efforts to secure comments of the spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, DSP Kamal Abubakar, proved abortive as he neither picked his call nor responded to a text message sent to him by NAN on the matter.

However, Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant on Media to Governor Mohammed, confirmed the occurrence of the incident.

Gidado, in response to a text message from NAN, confirmed that the victim was kidnapped on Wednesday at about 7:30pm at Yan Jaki.

“Yes! It is confirmed at about 7:30pm and no further information yet,” he stated.