Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Monday evening reportedly blew off the administrative offices of the Okehi local government area of Kogi State.

According to SaharaReporters, it was learnt that the administrative offices are close to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in the local government area.

The Nigerian police, Kogi State command, has yet to react to the incident, although it was learnt that detectives had been deployed to the scene.