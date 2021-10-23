Breaking: Gunmen attack Oyo prison, free over 1,000 inmates

Not less 1,000 prisoners have reportedly escaped from the Abolongo prison in Oyo town, Oyo State, TVC News is reporting.
This followed the storming of the correctional centre by gunmen who freed all the inmates.
TVC News learnt that the gunmen arrived in their numbers around 11pm on Saturday and started shooting sporadically.
They then released the inmates.
A source told TVC News that there was a little bit of panic around the prison vicinity during the time of the escape, as residents around thought it was a robbery attempt.