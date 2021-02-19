RelatedPosts No Content Available

Some communities in the Gurmana ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have been attacked by gunmen again as the state is still battling with the kidnapping of some students at Kagara school students.

Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Siyiko, and other adjoining villages were Wednesday evening invaded by gunmen, who stormed the villages in their large numbers.

The operation which lasted for hours was said to have recorded some casualty, but that could not be immediately verified by our correspondent.

Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Kokki, said some died while others who sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries were rushed to various health facilities for medical attention.

Kokki said scores of others were also abducted and taken to unknown destinations.

“Countless deadly attacks have become daily occurrences, thereby compelling the affected victims to live at the mercy of hydra-headed monsters. Defenceless, unarmed, and peaceful locals have been abandoned to their fate,” Kokki added.