Breaking: Gunmen attack Enugu police checkpoint, two feared killed

There is palpable tension in Enugu State capital as gunmen reportedly attacked a police checkpoint and allegedly killed two officers on duty and others.

The incident which happened on Thursday morning was said to have occurred at Gariki, MTD area in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state capital.

At the time of filing this report, sources told our correspondent that shootings were still renting the air as residents scampered to safety.

A text message sent to our correspondent by a source read, “there is shooting at Gariki, MTD area and that two policemen and some other persons have been killed.”

The gunmen were said to have attacked the checkpoint around 9:10 am.

It is unclear whether the hoodlums attacked the MTD police station which is less than three poles from the checkpoint.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, did not confirm or deny the incident.