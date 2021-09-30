Breaking: Gunmen attack convoy of Anambra federal lawmaker, after defection to APC

Unknown gunmen on Thursday attacked the convoy of Hon. Chris Emeka Azubogu, lawmaker representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Constituency in the House of Representatives, after his defection to All Progressive Congress (APC) from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Federal lawmaker from Anambra state was Governorship aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It could be recalled that Azubogu declined nomination to be part of campaign team of PDP candidate for Anambra election, Valentine Ozigbo.

Our correspondent gathered that the lawmaker’s driver was shot dead in the incident.

Ikechukwu Onyia, spokesperson of the lawmaker, confirmed the tragic incident.

There has been a high rate of violence in Anambra in the build-up to the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

On Tuesday, Dr Chike Akunyili, widower of former Director-General of the National Agency for Food Administration and Drug Control (NAFDAC), was murdered in broad daylight.

He was killed alongside seven others.

Earlier on Thursday, gunmen broke into a police station in Orumba North Local Government Area, setting the place ablaze after killing at least one officer.

It is unclear if the attack on Azubogu has a political undertone.