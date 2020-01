Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked an Abuja-bound train, Daily Sun is reporting.

The attack was carried out at about 10am on Thursday, according to the newspaper.

According to available information, the train left Rigassa station in Kaduna at about 10am.

It was attacked by the gunmen at Katari, about 70km from Abuja.

A passenger on the train told newsmen that the train suffered “ballistic projectiles attack” but nobody was hurt.