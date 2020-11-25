Gunmen have abducted the wife and son of a security detail of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, The Nation is reporting.

The incident has since been confirmed by the Adamawa State Police Command.

Also reported abducted by gunmen was the elder brother of the Majority Leader of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hammantukur Yetisuri.

The Nation is reporting that the aide to Abubakar was not in when the gunmen stormed his residence in Yolde-Pate, Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Monday night.

They left with his wife and son.

The Nation Said it also learnt on Wednesday morning that Yitisuri’s elder brother was abducted about the same time from his home in Jada Mbulo by gunmen who have since demanded N50 million as ransom.

The sources said the gunmen got to the community around 2am shooting into the area and breaking into the house of the lawmaker’s brother.

The spokesman of the Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed both abductions.