Gunmen on Wednesday night invaded the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Esan Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State and abducted yet-to-be-ascertained number of teachers and students.

The Nation learnt that the kidnappers invaded the institute on Wednesday night, amid sporadic gunshots.

The development, it was gathered heightened tension in the area, with parents and guardians storming the institute to ascertain the whereabouts of their children and wards.

Edo state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bello Kontongs, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the incident, but said he was awaiting the details from the commander of anti-kidnapping unit of the state’s police command.