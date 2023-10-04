Breaking: Gunmen abduct Katsina varsity students

Some armed men suspected to be bandits have invaded the student dormitories of the Federal University in Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State, abducting five female students, reports Daily Trust.

The paper gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, at the students’ off-campus dormitories behind Mariamoh Ajiri school, close to Wednesday Market in Dutsinma.

“Five of them (the students) were kidnapped, they are from Kano and Nasarawa states and two of them are final year students,” one of the students at the university told our reporter on the phone.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no information concerning the situation of the victims as their captors had yet to contact their families.

READ ALSO:

Forgery allegation: Court set to rule on preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction

Masked man in police net for allegedly raping neighbour’s wife in Adamawa

Civil servant, tricycle rider docked for allegedly fighting in public

Students confirmed that following a similar incident at the Federal University in Gusau in Zamfara State, the FUDMA authorities instructed all their students to remain indoors from 10pm.

The head of the Public Relations Unit of the university, Habibu Umar Aminu, confirmed that the incident happened around 2am on Wednesday, adding that efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims.

The police spokesperson in Katsina State, ASP Sadiq Aliyu Abubakar, said that one person suspected of giving information to the terrorists was arrested.

He stated that some people were also arrested for their suspected involvement in the abduction.

Aliyu maintained that there were coordinated efforts to rescue the students unharmed.