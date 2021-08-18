BREAKING: Gunmen abduct Islamiyya pupils, teacher in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted eight pupils of an Islamiyya school at Sakkai village, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Also abducted was one of their school teachers on Wednesday.

The identities of the victims of the late Tuesday attack could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Residents narrated that the gunmen arrived at the school on motorcycles when the pupils were about to close for the day.

The gunmen reportedly started shooting indiscriminately, the development which caused a commotion on the school premises and at nearby communities.

A resident said, “The gunmen forced the teacher and the pupils on their motorcycles before they zoomed off towards the forest and since then, nobody has heard anything about them.”

There were no activities at the Islamiyya school on Wednesday during a visit by our correspondent.

It was also learnt that the gunmen had not made any contact with the school and families of the victims.

The s pokesman for the Katsina police command, SP Gambo Isah, was yet to respond to a text message sent to him.