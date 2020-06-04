The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two Chinese expatriates working at a mining site in Ihietutu, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by gunmen.

The abducted Chinese nationals are employees at Greenfield Metals Nigeria Limited, which specialises in lead and zinc mining.

Loveth Odah, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the abduction in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abakaliki.

Odah said the victims were allegedly abducted on Wednesday at the mining site.

She said the police were yet to establish the motive behind the abduction, adding that preliminary investigation had commenced.

She said: “We got the information yesterday.

“A detachment of our tactical team was despatched to the area with a view to unraveling the true situation and also to rescue the victims.

“The team is yet to return to furnish us with relevant information about the incident.

“But I can confirm to you that we received a distress call from the area yesterday informing the police of an alleged abduction of two Chinese working in a mining site at Ihietutu in Ishiagu community.

“We are waiting for information from our men before we can make informed comments on the motive behind the alleged abduction.

“For now, we cannot say if the abduction was for ransom purposes or not because the abductors are yet to establish contacts with the company.”

Odah, however, urged non Nigerian nationals working in any part of the state to ensure they move about with armed security guards to prevent attacks and molestations from criminals and possible kidnapping or abduction.

Henry Ahanaotu, the Chairman and Managing Director, Greenfield Metals, told NAN that the hoodlums abducted their victims at a mining pit at Ajirija mining site, 300 meters from the company’s Life Camp, after shooting several times into the air to deter any resistance.

Ahanaotu said a formal report on the incident had been lodged at the police command in the state, adding that the abductors were yet to establish contact with the company.

He said: “The unidentified persons bearing sophisticated arms stormed our mining pit at Ajirija and shot severally before whisking their victims away.

“We are yet to establish the identity of the abductors or where they came from.”

NAN recalls that kidnappers in March invaded the company’s Life Camp at Ugwuajirija and kidnapped two Chinese nationals, who later regained their freedom after an undisclosed amount of money was paid as ransom.