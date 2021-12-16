Breaking: Gunmen abduct another monarch in Imo

The wave of abductions of traditional rulers in Imo State continued on Wednesday.

The traditional ruler of Umuezeala-Ama Autonomous Community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, Eze Aloysius Igwe, was abducted from his community.

The incident occurred at the Nkwo-Umuezeala market square.

A source said the monarch went out to pick his wife from a meeting around the area.

While waiting for his wife, his abductors, who came in a small bus, double-crossed his vehicle and whisked him away in it.

Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, said he was in a meeting and could not confirm the incident.

Another abducted monarch, Eze Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube in Okigwe LGA is yet to be released.

But his counterpart, Eze Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube, Okigwe was released on Monday.