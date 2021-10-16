Governor stranded as Niger APC holds parallel State Congress

Niger Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello was left stranded for over 20 minutes in a coastal bus where he was smuggled in to the venue of the All Progressives Congress(AP) State Congress on Saturday.

The Governor was brought into the Legbo Kutigi Conference Centre, venue of the Congress, in a 20-seater bus through the back gate.

But neither he nor the other occupants could step out of the bus after waiting for over 20 minutes.

The Congress at the centre was yet to take off but a group already elected Hon Nasiru Ubandiya as chairman of Niger APC.

It was learnt that the Governor, after the wait, returned to the Government House with his team to restrategise after receiving reports of the factional Congress in Bay Clinic road in Tunga.

Findings have it that the Governor had got feelers of another Congress and needed to return to the Government House with his team to restrategise.

Details shortly.