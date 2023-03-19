Breaking: Gov. Sanwo-Olu in clear lead of Lagos governorship poll

Incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has won 18 of the 20 local government (LGs) in the March 18 governorship election conducted in the state.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate who is seeking re-election has 718,595 votes at the collation of 15 local government results Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu is far ahead of Labour Party (LP)’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour who presently has 257,502 from the 15 LGs announced so far.

The LP candidate won Amuwo Odofin LG while Sanwo-Olu won Lagos Island, Apapa, Epe, Agege, Ajeromi Ifelodun, Ikeja, Mushin, Surulere, Ibeju-Lekki, Ifako-Ijaiye, Badagry, Lagos Mainland, Alimisho, Ojo, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, and Somolu.

The governor is also ahead of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor who polls 59,172 votes from the 15 local governments announced.

The state collation officer said votes were still being expected from one more local government and the Victoria Garden City (VGC) where elections were shifted in 10 polling units from Saturday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state collation officer has adjourned sitting till 5pm Sunday.