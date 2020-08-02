The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has sacked his Commissioner for Transport, Ekele Nwaohammuo, and the Transition Committee Chairman of Umuneochi Local Government Council, Mathew Ibe.

Ikpeazu also suspended Cherechi Nwogu, the Transition Committee Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, and his Aba North counterpart, Chief Victor Ubani.

The sack was communicated through a news release signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Agbazuere further announced that the General Manager of Traffic and Indiscipline Management Agency of Abia State, Bright Ikeokwu, was also suspended.

However, no explanation was given for the removal and suspension of these appointees.

The governor further approved the take over of the TC chairmanship positions of Aba North and Aba South LGAs by deputy chairmen of the local councils, who were enjoined to work with their Heads of Service.

Ikpeazu instructed the deputy chairmen to immediately set up a task force to check environmental indiscipline and other vices within their councils.

The TIMASS was also asked to set up a task force to further check these excesses.

Ikpeazu also approved the appointment of Eze Chikamnayo as Transition Committee Chairman nominee for Umuneochi LGA to replace the sacked Matthew Ibe.