The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease.

The development has been confirmed by the spokesman of the Governor, Yinka Oyebode.

Fayemi, also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, has been at the forefront of combating the pandemic, both at the national and state levels.

Oyebode promised to provide more details after the virtual meeting of the Ekiti State Executive Council.