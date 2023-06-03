Breaking: Gov. Bello escapes death as gunmen attack his convoy + Photos

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has escaped death following an attack on his convoy by gunmen.

According to available information, the attack took place at about 12:30pm on Saturday in Banda, close to Lokoja.

It specifically occurred close to the Forward Base of the Nigerian Navy, near the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the state government, the attackers are believed to be supporters of Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, a former member of the All Progressives Congress, who is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party for the upcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

Ajaka was disqualified from partaking in the primaries of the APC, which is the party that produced Bello as governor.

A statement issued by Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, revealed that the convoy of Ajaka, having sighted that of Bello, blocked the road and his armed thugs started shooting sporadically at the convoy of the Governor.

The statement reads: “A Tundra branded with the logo of the SDP and with SDP flags also blocked the Governor’s vehicle and occupants of the SDP branded Tundra were armed with Rifles and short guns.

“The Governor left the scene unscathed and there is no cause for panic as the Governor is in high spirit.

“Some security aides and other aides attached to the Governor sustained some degrees of injuries and have been rushed to medical facilities for medical attention.

“We urge the people of Kogi State to remain calm as security agents are in full control to ensure the arrest of the hoodlums behind the attack.

“The State Government will ensure that law and order are maintained as the attackers will be brought to justice.

“The Governor has warned that no APC member should involve in any reprisal attack as insecurity from any quarter will be met with stiff penalties.”