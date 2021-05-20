The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress.

Seven Governors elected on the platform of the APC had on Wednesday stormed Calabar, the Cross River State capital, for a meeting with Ayade.

Among those that met with Ayade over dinner on Wednesday were the Governors of Imo, Ekiti, Plateau and Yobe States, Hope Uzodinma, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Simon Lalong and Mai Mala Buni respectively.

They had arrived Calabar at about 7:30pm.

Confirming the development to The Eagle Online was Ayade’s spokesman, Christian Ita, on Thursday.

Ita told The Eagle Online: “It is true.

“It just happened now.”