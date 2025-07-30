Breaking: Gov. Alia dissolves State Executive Council appoints new Chief of Staff

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has dissolved the Benue State Executive Council and appointed a new Chief of Staff.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, revealed this in a statement he made available to the media late on Wednesday.

According to Kula, Governor Alia appointed a former two-term Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Moses Atagher, as his new Chief of Staff.

Atagher, a seasoned administrator, is also a former acting Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

His appointment takes immediate effect.

The decision was announced by the Governor at the close of the 12th (2025) meeting of the Benue State Executive Council.

He appreciated all the former Commissioners who worked with him for two years, calling on those who may not be called back or reappointed to stay in their party, the All Progressives Congress, and continue to liaise with the system as they are only paving the way for other citizens who may be chosen to replace them to also contribute their quota.

Apart from the Chief of Staff, the governor announced that the dissolution affects only Commissioners.

Speaking on behalf of the dissolved Commissioners, Bemsen Mnyim appreciated Alia for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.

According to Mnyim: “…at every stage in life, everywhere you are called to serve is a school.

“We have learnt a lot while working with you.”

The former Commissioners were directed to handover to the Permanent Secretaries of their Ministries as soon as possible.

