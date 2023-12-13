Breaking: Gov. Adeleke arrives Nigeria, says I’m fit as fiddle

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has arrived in Nigeria after a month of working vacation outside the country.

The spokesman of the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Rasheed, Adeleke arrived at the Murtala International Airport in an elated mood.

The Governor says he feels refreshed and recharged for more service to the people of Osun State.

He told newsmen on his arrival: “I’m elated to be back to Nigeria in the midst of my people.

“You all can see I’m in an excited mood as I’m now recharged and refreshed to deliver more good governance and service delivery to the people of Osun.

“The insinuation of whether I’m sick or otherwise is unfounded.

“I am as fit as fiddle.

“I went on a working vacation to both recharge and meet partners for the development and progress of our state.

“Those spreading falsehood about my trip are just embarrassed and dumbfounded with our achievements.

“That’s why they’re spreading all those unfounded rumours.

“I’m back now, hale and hearty.

“The good work continues in Osun.”