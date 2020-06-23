President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has apologised to Nigeria over the demolition of the High Commission Office of Nigeria in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo tendered the apology on Tuesday in a telephone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari,.

He expressed his sincere apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

In a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident.

Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested and will be arraigned in court.