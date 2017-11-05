Breaking generational curses (1), by Gabriel Agbo

“I am the Lord your God, who rescued you from slavery in Egypt. Do not worship any other gods besides me. Do not make idols of any kind, whether in the shape of birds or animals or fish. You must never worship or bow down to them, for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God who will not share your affection with any other god! I do not leave unpunished the sins of those who hate me, but I punish the children for the sins of their parents to the third and fourth generations. But I lavish my love on those who love me and obey my commands, even for a thousand generations.” Ex 20:2-6.

Generational Curses are real, very real. Yes, some believe in it and others do not, but this has in no way changed or diminished the effects of these on the individuals, families and groups groaning under this terrible, biting, unseen spiritual hindrances. The truth is that curses are real and generational curses are very real. Even the people who initially do not accept this fact, later wake up to the reality that it looks like an unseen limitation, hindrance, spiritual mines are laid on their way each time they try to attain their destinies or on their march to their breakthrough. Or even at what could be seen as their success, they still find inexplicable happenings around them. These may include sudden and untimely deaths in the family, persistent failure and lack of breakthrough, constant urge to commit suicide, crime, etc, marriage failures, and generational shame backwardness, near-success syndrome, strange or generational sicknesses, hearing strange voices, unhappiness, shame and even mysterious fear, etc.

To show you how difficult these hindrances can be, even ministers, pastor, strong Christians also go through these sometimes. And this can result in difficulty and failure in ministry, marriage and life. Some will rise greatly, only to fall suddenly into shame. Yes, I have seen so many of such people. Curses, generational curses in particular are not respecter of persons, grammar, position, name, title, legalism, methodology or theology. No. The only thing they respect is knowledge, trust, prayer and the word of God. If you have the right knowledge of the source of the problem, deal with it accordingly, persist in your efforts, you will be on your way to freedom, joy, breakthrough and life. But, if you don’t, unfortunately, you may live in shame, pain, fear, unhappiness and failure all through your life and worse, pass on the same to the generations after you. God forbid!

So, what we will be doing here is to try to define generational curses and their manifestations and also to proffer solutions to them. I don’t want to pretend that this is a simple topic or that I know it all. No. But we must totally rely on God to give us the illumination to deal with it. Curses can be extremely difficult and sometimes hidden, but you must rely on divine revelations to successfully deal with them. True! Nobody is a master on this, except the Holy Spirit. He is the one who can properly identify and remove them, if you fully cooperate with Him. We will continue next week. God bless!

