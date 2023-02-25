Breaking: #GeneralElections: Tinubu wins polling unit

The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has won his polling unit in Ikeja, Lagos.

He defeated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and other candidates in his polling unit.

Tinubu voted at Ward 3, Polling Unit 85, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, around 10:20am.

The total number of accredited voters is 43, while the polling unit had 324 registered voters.

The former Lagos governor polled 33 votes, while PDP got one vote. Labour party polled 8 votes while YPP had one vote.

The Nation

