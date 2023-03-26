Breaking: General Oladipo Diya is dead

A former Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya, has died.

General Diya, who would have turned 79 on April 3, 2023, was said to have died in the early hours of Sunday (today).

A statement by one of his children, Prince Oyesinmilola Diya, a lawyer, confirmed the development.

The statement read: “On behalf of the entire Diya family home and abroad; We announce the passing on to Glory of our dear Husband, Father, Grandfather, brother, Lt-General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya (Rtd) GCON, LLB, BL, PSC, FSS, mni.

“Our dear Daddy passed onto glory in the early hours of 26th March 2023.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we mourn his demise in this period.

“Further announcements will be made public in due course.”

Diya served as Nigeria’s number two man in the regime of late General Sani Abacha from November 1993 to December 1997 when he was arrested by the government and charged with treason.