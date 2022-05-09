Breaking: Gbajabiamila walks out Emefiele’s representative from meeting

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday, walked out the representative of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele from a meeting.

Emefiele had shunned the invitation of the leadership of the House over the crisis in the aviation sector.

Instead, the CBN governor sent a representative, Kingsley Obiora.

At the commencement of the meeting on Monday, the Speaker walked out Obiora with a clear message directed to the CBN governor.

“We all pull out of our recess to be here. Nothing could be more important than being here.”