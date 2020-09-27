The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is presently in a closed door meeting with the leaders of the organised labour.

The purpose is a last ditch effort to see the possibility of averting the strike action slated for Monday.

At the ongoing meeting is a three-man team from Labour consisting of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba; President of the Trade Union Congress, Quadri Olaleye; and the Secretary General of the NLC, Emma Ugboaja.

During the opening session, after the NLC President gave reasons the impending strike is imperative in the interest of Nigerians.

The Speaker on his part also spoke on reasons the strike should not go on in the interest of the nation.

According to Gbajabiamila, who was at the meeting with the Chairman of the House Committee on Labour, Mohammed Wudil, and the Deputy Leader of the House, Peter Akpatason, shutting down economic activities through a debilitating strike will hurt more citizens the organised labour is seeking to protect.

He said there could be a different way to arrive at the same result as the legislature and labour are both on the same page and pleaded for more time.