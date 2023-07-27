Breaking: Gbajabiamila delivers Ministerial list to Akpabio inside Chamber

828 828

There was mild drama on Thursday in the Senate as the Chief of Staff to President, Femi Gbajabiamila, walked in to the Red Chamber to hand over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Ministerial list to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives walked into the Red Chamber after an hour closed door session.

Gbajabiamila entered the chamber 10 minutes after the closed door session ended.

Earlier reports had it that the list was delivered to Akpabio by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Abdullaahi Gumel, in the early hours of Thursday.

This was said to, however, be subject to change by the President before its eventual announcement by Akpabio and screening by the Senate.

