Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) has emerged as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

Gbajabiamila, the Majority Leader in the 8th House of Representatives, recorded a landslide victory over his sole opponent, Hon. Umar Bago from Niger State.

Bago scored 76 of the total votes cast.

Gbajabiamila polled 283 votes.

Both House members belong to the All Progressives Congress.

The leadership of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari had before the election endorsed Gbajabiamila for the position.