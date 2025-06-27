Breaking: Ganduje resigns as APC National Chairman + Tinubu’s connection

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has resigned.

The resignation of the former two-term Kano State governor was confirmed to The Eagle Online by a top source in the Presidency on Friday.

According to the source, Ganduje was forced to resign in order to allow for the party to revert to its zoning formula.

According to the zoning formula, the North Central should have produced the National Chairman instead of the North West from where Ganduje hails.

According to reliable sources, President Bola Tinubu enforced the resignation of the APC boss on Friday.

Ganduje had repeatedly said he was not going to resign from the position despite the repeated calls, especially by the North Central, for him to vacate the seat.

A source told The Eagle Online: “The President is insistent that in the countdown to the 2027 elections, the party must enforce all the rules and one of them is the zone that should occupy the seat of the national chairman.

“Ganduje has been told pointedly that he must resign by the President.

“And he has done just that.”

