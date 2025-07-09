Close Menu
News

Breaking: Ganduje becomes chairman of FAAN board

Adenle Ahmed AbiolaBy No Comments

The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been appointed Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The announcement, which comes barely days after Ganduje resigned as APC national chair, was made during the formal inauguration of newly appointed FAAN board members in Abuja.

More details to follow

